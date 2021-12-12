Vicente Fernández leaves us phrases to move forward

The iconic Mexican singer Vicente Fernández died this Sunday, December 12 at the age of 81, leaving an impressive legacy of more than 50 years of songs, phrases and films that reflect the pride of being Mexican and of fighting against adversity.

"Long live Huentitán!"

"El Charro de Huentitán" was born on February 17, 1940 in the town of Huentitán El Alto, Jalisco, Mexico.

His parents were Ramón Fernández and Paula Gómez de Fernández. He sang for the first time in a contest in Guadalajara when he was 14 years old in which he won the first prize. As a child I watched Pedro Infante's films and dreamed of being like him. He married his wife Refugio “Cuquita” Abarca Villaseñor on December 27, 1963 and with her he had four children: Vicente, Gerardo, Alejandro and Alejandra.

He began his career in some mariachi groups such as Mariachi Amanecer by Pepe Mendoza, and Mariachi by José Luis Aguilar (Felipe Arriaga) where he performed in restaurants. Through these groups he became friends with Felipe Arriaga and acted on the radio program Amanecer Tapatío.

At the end of 1965 he moved to Mexico City and knocked on doors until he got an audition at the then CBS Studios and finally entered the number 1 station in Mexico at the time, XEX.

Shortly after the death of Javier Solís, on April 19, 1966, record companies began contacting Vicente Fernández in search of a new ranchera music star.

The idol of Mexico

In the summer of 1966 when Fernández signed his contract with CBS México (today SONY MUSIC) recording his first hits: “Tu Camino y El Mío”, “Perdóname” and “Cantina del Barrio” . The albums “Soy de Abajo” , “Ni en Defensa Propia” and “Palabra de Rey” followed. In 1971 he entered the cinema with the Mexican production, "One and a Half Against the World" and three years later he would star in his most famous film, "La Ley del Monte" .

His popularity became legendary in 1976 when composer Fernando Z. Maldonado performed “Volver, Volver”, as well as “De Qué Manera te Olvido” and “Sentimental y Ranchero” in 1980.

"But I'm still the king…"

Vicente Fernández has received various awards during his musical career:

The Distinction of Mister Amigo in 1977 in Brownsville, Texas.

The Billboard in 1990 for the album Vicente Fernández and the classics of José Alfredo Jiménez.

The America of Univision Music Award for Regional Mexican Male Artist of the Year four times, between 1990 and 1993.

The Billboard Latin Music Award for Greatest Hits Album of the Year for Story of an Idol Volume II in 2001.

She was certified double platinum by the RIAA in 2000 for a number of hits like Too bad you're an alien, I'm going to get out of the way, and Our clothes got in the way.

More than 76 million records sold.

A star with his name placed on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California in 1998.

Phrases from "Chente" Fernández that you can use to inspire yourself

Through his songs Vicente Fernández left us great pieces of wisdom through the songs he performed over 50 years of artistic career.

About living in the moment

"Life is a glass of liquor and nobody enjoys it forever. It ends if you drink it in one go. Just as if you drink it slowly", Life is a glass of liquor .

About self-esteem

"I have no throne or queen, or anyone who understands me, but I am still the King", The King .

About giving it all

"As long as you don't stop clapping, your 'Chente' won't stop singing."

On the importance of the road

"The important thing is not to get there first, but to know how to get there", El Rey .

About talent

"Talent is a gift from God, fame is the result of man's work"

On not giving up

"I am one of the men who fear nothing, and even if I am lost, I do not know how to crack."

About emotional intelligence

"I am a man, but it is also for men to know how to feel pain."