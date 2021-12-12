Anne Rice, author of 'Interview with the Vampire', dies at 80

This Sunday, December 12, the writer Anne Rice , the author of Interview with the Vampire , died at the age of 80 due to complications derived from a stroke, as confirmed by her son on social networks.

"It breaks my heart to inform you that early tonight, Anne passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke," wrote her son Christopher in a message on his Twitter account.

This is Anne's son Christopher and it breaks my heart to inform you that earlier tonight Anne passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke. Below is the statement I shared on her Facebook page moments ago. pic.twitter.com/jIHYg6uewI - Anne Rice (@AnneRiceAuthor) December 12, 2021

“As a mother, her support for me was unconditional, she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and challenge the dark voices of fear and doubt. As a writer, she taught me to defy gender boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions, "said her son." In her final hours, I sat by her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and courage, awash in memories of a a life that took us from the foggy foothills of the San Francisco Bay Area, to the magical streets of New Orleans and the sparkling views of Southern California. As he kissed Anne, his younger sister Karen, goodbye. "

According to the statement, Rice will be buried in a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans and a tribute to her life will be paid in 2022.

Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis in Interview with the Vampire / Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Who was Anne Rice? The author, whose real name Howard Allen O'Brien, was born in New Orleans in 1941. After losing her young daughter to cancer, Rice channeled her mourning to write about immortal beings by creating the series of 13 books The Vampire Chronicles highlighting the most popular works Interview with the vampire (1976) and Lestat the vampire (1985). He is responsible for the creation of the modern vampire, less bestial and more sensual than in previous iterations.

His most popular novel was adapted into the film Interview with the Vampire (1994) starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst and Antonio Banderas.

In his prolific bibliography there is also the metaphysical saga of angels and murderers Angelic Chronicles ; The Gift of the Wolf about a reporter attacked by a beast, and The Messiah: The Jewish Child , a reinterpretation of the Gospels and the life of Jesus, where she explored her conversion to Christianity after being an atheist for years.

He was widowed in 2002 and had two children: Michelle, who died of leukemia at the age of five and was the inspiration for the character of Claudia in the Vampire Chronicles , and Christopher, born in 1978.