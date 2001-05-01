LapLink Gold Synchronization Software

Syncing files can be a cinch.
This story appears in the May 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
LapLink Gold
  • Manufacturer: LapLink.com
  • Street price: $170; $130 to download
  • Phone: (800) 343-8080
  • Web site:www.laplink.com

If business travel has you working on multiple versions of the same document, it's time to synchronize your work with LapLink Gold, the synchronization software that lets you update files via USB, serial or parallel cables (all cables come bundled) or via the Internet. You can schedule automatic file transfers; its SpeedSync technology transmits just the updated portion of files, so it's quick and easy. Compatible with Windows 2000/98/95/Me/NT 4.0, you can connect through IP networks, dial-up networking, virtual private networks or modem-to-modem. You'll even be able to print items that are stored on a remote PC.

