Lumentum (LITE) Soars 3.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Lumentum (LITE) shares rallied 3.7% in the last trading session to close at $100.60. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.4% gain over the past four weeks.

- Zacks

The increase in share price can be attributed to the continued strength in demand for Lumentum Holdings’ key product lines, especially in the Industrial & Consumer and Lasers segment. Rising demand for the company’s products, which support next-generation customer solutions augurs well.

The buzz surrounding the acquisition of NeoPhotonics is likely to be another catalyst. In November 2021, the company announced its intent to acquire NeoPhotonics.

With this acquisition, the company is eyeing the fast-growing optical communications market. NeoPhotonics will help Lumentum Holdings to improve optical networking speed and scalability. Subject to regulatory and customary conditions, the transaction is expected to conclude in the second half of the calendar year 2022.

This optical networking products maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -20.1%. Revenues are expected to be $446.24 million, down 6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Lumentum, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LITE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research