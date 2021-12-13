Is ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 07/07/2009, smart beta exchange traded fund ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

- Zacks

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with products based on market capitalization weighted indexes, which are designed to represent the broader market or a particular market segment.

A good option for investors who believe in market efficiency, market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Even though this space provides many choices to investors--think one of the simplest methodologies like equal-weighting and more complicated ones like fundamental and volatility/momentum based weighting--not all have been able to deliver first-rate results.

Fund Sponsor & Index

EQL is managed by Alps, and this fund has amassed over $218.07 million, which makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. This particular fund, before fees and expenses, seeks to match the performance of the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight Index.

The NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight Index comprises of all active Select Sector SPDR ETFs in an equal weighted portfolio. These sector includes Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Materials, Energy, Technology, Utilities, Financial, Industrial, Health Care & Real Estate.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.28% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 1.67%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

When you look at individual holdings, Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) accounts for about 10.38% of the fund's total assets, followed by Financial Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLF) and Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB).

EQL's top 10 holdings account for about 91.39% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

The ETF has added about 28.35% so far this year and is up about 27.61% in the last one year (as of 12/13/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $84.46 and $107.97.

EQL has a beta of 0.97 and standard deviation of 21.99% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 12 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

IShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. IShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $331.58 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $432.64 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL): ETF Research Reports



SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports



Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE): ETF Research Reports



Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF): ETF Research Reports



Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB): ETF Research Reports



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.