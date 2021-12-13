Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:

Asbury AutomotiveGroup, Inc. ABG: This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.74, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Tri PointeHomes, Inc. TPH: This designer, constructor and seller of single-family homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.

Tri Pointe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.17, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

McKesson Corporation MCK: This provider of healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.5% over the last 60 days.

McKesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.30, compared with 27.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

