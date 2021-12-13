New Strong Buy Stocks for December 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This provider of commercial real estate services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. FNKO: This pop culture consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

HeadHunter Group PLC HHR: This owner and operator of an online recruitment platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% over the last 60 days.

HeadHunter Group PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. STRL: This heavy civil construction company that specializes in the building and reconstruction of transportation and water infrastructure projects in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Construction Company Inc Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Buckle, Inc. The (BKE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sterling Construction Company Inc (STRL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Funko, Inc. (FNKO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK): Free Stock Analysis Report



HeadHunter Group PLC Sponsored ADR (HHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research