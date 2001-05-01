This microtower packs a punch.

May 1, 2001 1 min read

NetVista A60 683361U

Manufacturer: IBM



Street price: $2,418



Phone: (888) SHOP-IBM



Web site:www.ibm.com/netvista



If you're looking for a powerful system that won't be a space hog, check out the NetVista A60 microtower. It packs a Pentium IV, 1.5GHz processor and up to 60GB hard-drive space into a chassis that measures only 4 by 4. Available in stealth black, the A60 includes 32MB SDRAM, a CD-RW and a myriad of expandability options, including three PCI slots and one AGP slot as well as one serial, one parallel and four USB ports for connecting peripherals. The A60 also comes bundled with Lotus SmartSuite Millennium, LotusNotes, Microsoft Office Small Business Edition and Windows 2000 Professional.