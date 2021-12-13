Is T. Rowe Price Global Technology (PRGTX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund could think about starting with T. Rowe Price Global Technology (PRGTX). PRGTX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

T. Rowe Price is responsible for PRGTX, and the company is based out of Baltimore, MD. T. Rowe Price Global Technology debuted in September of 2000. Since then, PRGTX has accumulated assets of about $7.93 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Alan Tu, has been in charge of the fund since May of 2019.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 29.93%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 38.36%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 19.41%, the standard deviation of PRGTX over the past three years is 22.55%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 20.9% compared to the category average of 16.22%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 1.1, the fund is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. With a positive alpha of 9.62, managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, PRGTX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.86% compared to the category average of 1.35%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, PRGTX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $2,500, and each subsequent investment should be at least $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, T. Rowe Price Global Technology ( PRGTX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, T. Rowe Price Global Technology ( PRGTX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

