Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 13th

Guess', Inc. GES: This designer, marketer, and distributor of lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Guess' shares gained 7.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of +0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This owner and operator of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery's shares gained 2.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR: This supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.7% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource’s shares gained 14.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

