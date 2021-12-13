Phillips 66 (PSX) Announces 2022 Spending Budget of $1.9B

Phillips 66 PSX announced its 2022 capital spending budget of $1.9 billion. Of the total, sustaining capital spending will be $992 million to maintain operating efficiency for safe and reliable operations.

Phillips 66 sets $916 million for growth capital, 45% of which will be directed toward low-carbon opportunities. Along with a structured capital program, PSX will continue to focus on debt reduction and returns to shareholders.

For the midstream segment, Phillips 66 expects to spend $703 million next year, which involves $426 million for growth projects and $277 million for sustaining projects. The amount allocated for growth capital is intended for the Sweeny Frac 4 fractionator and the repayment of its 25% share of debt expected for the Bakken pipeline. Beside this, the midstream growth capital is meant for development opportunities to boost Phillips 66's low-carbon initiatives.

In refining, Phillips 66 will invest $896 million, of which $488 million will be spent for reliable, safe and environmental projects. Phillips 66 has allocated the remaining amount for the Rodeo Renewed project, which involves the conversion of its Rodeo refinery into a renewable fuel facility.

Once online, the Rodeo facility will produce 50,000 barrels per day of renewable diesel. This would make it one of the world's largest facilities of its kind. The conversion will lower emissions from the facility and produce low-carbon transportation fuel. The refining growth capital will also maintain opportunities for high-return, low-capital projects.

Phillips 66's share of capital expenditure by joint ventures, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, WRB Refining and DCP Midstream, is expected to total $1.1 billion. With the company's proportionate share of capital spending for the large ventures, Phillips 66's capital program for 2022 is estimated to be $3 billion.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Phillips 66's operations involve refining, midstream, marketing and specialties, and chemicals.

Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 12.5% compared with the industry's 11.3% growth.

