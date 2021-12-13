Is Avis Budget Group (CAR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Avis Budget Group (CAR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

- Zacks

Avis Budget Group is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Avis Budget Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR's full-year earnings has moved 59.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, CAR has gained about 554.1% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -25.4%. As we can see, Avis Budget Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Information Services Group (III) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 146%.

Over the past three months, Information Services Group's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Avis Budget Group belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #120 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 115.9% so far this year, so CAR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Information Services Group falls under the Consulting Services industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #21. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +48.3%.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Avis Budget Group and Information Services Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Information Services Group, Inc. (III): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.