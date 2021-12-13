Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Elon Musk was named 'Person of the Year' by TIME magazine

According to TIME, someone becomes the 'Person of the Year' when they affect news and life in a positive or negative way.

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and Tesla, was named "Person of the Year" by TIME magazine. In 2021, his electric car company became the most valuable in the world, reaching the milestone of being valued at 1 billion dollars.

The billionaire also leads Neuralink , a company that seeks to implant chips in human brains by 2022, and the infrastructure and miscellaneous products firm The Boring Company.

"For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and dangers of the era of technology titans, for driving the most daring and disruptive transformations in society, Elon Musk is TIME 's Person of the Year 2021", commented the magazine's editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal, as reported by Reuters .

According to TIME , someone becomes the 'Person of the Year' when they affect news and life in a positive or negative way.

We have all witnessed how Elon Musk moves the cryptocurrency markets, his eccentric personality that he shows through his Twitter account and even on shows like Saturday Night Live.

