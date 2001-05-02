Company Image
Choose yours carefully
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
The key to having an image for your business is to match it to your target market. That involves knowing who your target market is and carefully building an image around that market. Here are some image selection considerations:
- Develop an image that defines your company as narrowly as possible.
- Make sure you can describe what your image is in a single, clear sentence.
- Define your image by selecting a coherent, interesting, engaging design for your business stationery.
- Hire a graphic designer to create a distinctive logo.