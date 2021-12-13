Costco (COST) Thrives on Decent Comparable Sales Trend

Costco Wholesale Corporation’s COST growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trends and increasing penetration of e-commerce business have been contributing to its upbeat performance. Cumulatively, these factors have been aiding this Issaquah, WA-based company in registering impressive comparable sales and sales numbers.

We note that shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have appreciated 46.1% in the past six months compared with the Retail – Discount Stores industry’s growth of 20.6%.

Comparable Sales Accelerate

Comparable sales for the retail month of November — the four-week period ended Nov 28, 2021 — jumped 14.1%. This followed increases of 17.5, 14.3% and 14.2% in October, September and August, respectively. Comparable sales for November reflect an improvement of 14.3%, 15.7% and 11% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.

Excluding the impacts of changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, comparable sales for the month under discussion rose 9.2% on improvements of 9.1%, 7.6% and 11.3% in the United States, Canada and Other International locations, respectively.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Impressive Sales Performance

Costco’s net sales increased 15.7% to $18.13 billion for the retail month of November from $15.67 billion in the last year. This followed improvements of 19.2%, 15.8% and 16.2% in October, September and August, respectively.

One of the widely recognized names in the industry, Costco has been providing its members with quality goods and services. The company, which is among the biggest winners amid the pandemic, sells products at discounted prices to draw customers, who have been seeking both value and convenience.

E-Commerce on the Rise

Costco has been rapidly adopting the omni-channel mantra in a bid to provide a seamless shopping experience, both online and at stores. The company has been gradually expanding its e-commerce capabilities in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia. We note that e-commerce comparable sales rose 12.2% in November. This followed increases of 16.5%, 10.6% and 2.8% in October, September and August, respectively. Costco Logistics has boosted e-commerce capabilities and facilitated selling of "big and bulky" items.

3 Picks You Can’t Miss Out On

Some better-ranked stocks are Boot Barn Holdings BOOT, Tapestry TPR and Target TGT.

Boot Barn Holdings, the lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). BOOT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.3%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings’ current financial year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 54.6% and 188%, respectively, from the year-ago period.

Tapestry, which provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 14.8% and 17.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. TPR has an expected EPS growth rate of 12.3% for three-five years.

Target, a general merchandise retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.7%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.9% and 40.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period. TGT has an expected EPS growth rate of 14.4% for three-five years.

