A waitress in the US is fired for refusing to divide a tip of 100,000 pesos

An Arkansas Oven & Tap waitress received a 100,000 peso tip , but was fired when she decided not to share it with her co-workers. She and another waitress attended a table of 44 employees, at the end of the meal one of the clients gave her a tip of 100,000 pesos.

Grant Wise via Instagram

In a video that went viral on social networks we can see how Grant Wise, the owner of a real estate agency, tips Ryan Brandt. He explains that this tip is for the two waitresses who served them during the meal. At no time does he comment that he should share it with the whole restaurant.

When Brandt spoke to her boss, he told her that her tip had to be shared and she would keep only 20%. Wise found out about the event and asked the restaurant for his money back. He gave Brandt the agreed tip on the outside so he wouldn't have a problem. However, the waitress was fired days later. Oven & Tap told The independent that the firing had nothing to do with the tip.