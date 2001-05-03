The Cost Of Hiring
Finding help might be more expensive than you think
Salaries and benefits are the obvious costs of having additional employees, and they are the most important ones. But they are hardly the only ones. You will have to budget for some or all of the following one-time hiring costs:
- Advertising to attract applicants
- Time to screen and sort incoming resumes and applications
- Time or money to conduct background checks and interviews
- Training to get new employees up to speed
- Lost productivity from new employees who do not work out