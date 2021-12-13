Top Research Reports for Oracle, Coca-Cola & McDonald's

Monday, December 13, 2021



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Oracle (ORCL), Coca-Cola (KO) and McDonald's (MCD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Oracle have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+68.9% vs. +48.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle’s performance is benefitting from the ongoing momentum across its cloud business, driven by strong uptake of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and Autonomous Database offerings.



Healthy adoption of cloud-based applications, comprising NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Fusion ERP and Fusion Human Capital Management (HCM) bodes well for the long haul. Solid demand for the Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer is also anticipated to drive the top line. Oracle’s share buybacks and dividend policy is noteworthy.



However, higher spending on product enhancements, especially toward cloud platform, amid increasing competition in the cloud domain from established players like Amazon and Microsoft, is likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.



Coca-Cola shares have gained +5.7% over the past year against the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry’s gain of +4.9%. Coca-Cola also boasts a robust earnings surprise trend that continued in third-quarter 2021. This marked the eighth straight quarter of earnings beat and third consecutive sales beat.



The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from its strategic transformation and ongoing recovery around the world. Revenues gained from revival across markets, where the pandemic-led disruptions are subsiding. The company is poised to gain from accelerating investments to build strong digital capabilities.



However, shares of Coca-Cola lagged the industry year to date as it continues to witness pressures from higher supply chain costs, including transportation and commodity costs. Higher marketing spends also remain concerning.



Shares of McDonald's have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past six months period (+11.8% vs. +2.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that robust drive-thru presence, and its investments in delivery and digitization over the past few years, have aided the company in countering the pandemic. Robust digitalization will help the company drive long-term growth and capture market share.



McDonald’s launched its first-ever loyalty program in the United States. It has been making every effort to drive growth in international markets. However, coronavirus related woes persist. Comps in China were negatively impacted by the pandemic.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Broadcom (AVGO), Cigna (CI) and Zebra Technologies (ZBRA).



