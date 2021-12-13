Elon Musk Is Named “Person Of The Year” By TIME Magazine

Elon Musk has been named “Person of the Year” by TIME magazine due to his meteoric success and immense influence exerted on the tech industry and the financial world in 2021. This year saw the South-Africa entrepreneur become the richest man on earth, and succeed at every innovative task he set out to do.

- Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Realization And Influence

The success of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the electric mobility market, coupled with the advances of SpaceX in the private and public space race are only part of what Elon Musk has achieved throughout this year.

In an article, TIME said: “He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons.”

Musk’s impact goes far beyond the achievements of his companies, as he has become such an influential personality that he is capable of shaking the stock and cryptocurrency markets with a couple of Twitter posts.

Also, the entrepreneur's ambitions are not limited to electric mobility and the conquest of space, as he recently revealed ongoing Neuralink projects to study the merger of the brain with computers and artificial intelligence to restore full motor skills to paralyzed people.

Musk’s Take

“Sometimes I do hit some resonant notes with respect to humor,” the entrepreneur says of his controversial one-liners. Robert Zuvrin, founder of the Mars Society, an entity that received a large donation from Musk in 2001, makes clear that peculiar feeling that Musk awakens: “He is a humanist, not in the sense of being a nice person, because he is not.”

“He wants eternal glory for doing great feats, and he is an asset to the human race because he defines a great feat as something that is great for humanity. He lusts for glory. For him, money is a means, not an end.”

Whether through PayPal, Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, or even as the host of Saturday Night Live, Elon Musk has achieved such influence that it is impossible to deny it.

Tesla is part of the Entrepreneur Index, which tracks 60 of the largest publicly traded companies managed by their founders or their founders’ families.