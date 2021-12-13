Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Now

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.

That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for which the growth story is actually over or nearing its end could lead to significant loss.

However, the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects, makes it pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) is one such stock that our proprietary system currently recommends. The company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Research shows that stocks carrying the best growth features consistently beat the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), returns are even better.

Here are three of the most important factors that make the stock of this company a great growth pick right now.

Earnings Growth

Earnings growth is arguably the most important factor, as stocks exhibiting exceptionally surging profit levels tend to attract the attention of most investors. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often perceived as an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for One Stop Systems, Inc. is 25.9%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 156.3% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 32.9%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric exhibits how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, One Stop Systems, Inc. has an S/TA ratio of 1.19, which means that the company gets $1.19 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 0.87, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And One Stop Systems, Inc. is well positioned from a sales growth perspective too. The company's sales are expected to grow 18.1% this year versus the industry average of 0%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

The current-year earnings estimates for One Stop Systems, Inc. have been revising upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 20% over the past month.

Bottom Line

One Stop Systems, Inc. has not only earned a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above, but it also carries a Zacks Rank #1 because of the positive earnings estimate revisions.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This combination indicates that One Stop Systems, Inc. is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.

