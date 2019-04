Stay lean from the start...just in case

May 4, 2001 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs tend to take on extra expenses when times are good, but this can sink you if recession strikes. Look out for over-reliance on high-priced professional advisors, products that don't carry their weight, and even marginal customers you'd be better off without. Also think twice before adding expenses that may be hard to cut, such as employees.