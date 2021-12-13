Best Autonomous Driving Stocks to Buy

Hey everybody Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. They say if you love something, let it go. If it doesn’t come back, you never had it. If it comes back, love it forever. I guess Intel is getting all sentimental on us here with its spinoff of Mobileye. Mobileye is Intel’s self-driving unit which it acquired for $15.3 billion in 2017. Mobileye was founded in 1999 in Israel with an original focus in collision-avoidance systems. Today, it’s all about next generation tech with chip-based cameras to see the road ahead. Every car, every cyclist, every fit of road rage.

Soon, you’ll have a car that can steer itself into potholes, ride the guy in front of you, and miss the obvious turn into the mall parking lot. The planned IPO for Mobileye will come in at a projected valuation of $50 billion, more than three-times what Intel paid. Last quarter, Mobileye chalked up $326 million in sales. The move to spin-off Mobileye is likely to attract the attention of other self-driving projects across the world like GM’s Cruise and Alphabet’s Waymo.

Let's take a look at Zacks.com to see what self-driving stocks are the most attractive for your portfolio today. These stocks include Lidar company Luminar Technologies LAZR, ChargePoint CHPT

