Morgan Stanley (MS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed at $97.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 1.42% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 2.19% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.69%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.3 billion, up 4.87% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.97 per share and revenue of $59.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.12% and +23.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.76, which means Morgan Stanley is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

