NextEra Energy (NEE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE) closed at $91.74, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had gained 4.6% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

NextEra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NextEra Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.48 billion, up 24.61% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.53 per share and revenue of $17.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.52% and -0.77%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. NextEra Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note NextEra Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.05, which means NextEra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

