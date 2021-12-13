Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) closed the most recent trading day at $151.06, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the lawn and garden products company had lost 14.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 0.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Scotts Miracle-Gro as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to post earnings of -$0.60 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 253.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $605.72 million, down 19.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.50 per share and revenue of $4.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.91% and -0.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Scotts Miracle-Gro has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.87 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.87, so we one might conclude that Scotts Miracle-Gro is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 5, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SMG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Scotts MiracleGro Company (SMG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.