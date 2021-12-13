Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Honeywell International Inc. (HON) closed at $209.23, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Honeywell International Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Honeywell International Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.77 billion, down 1.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.06 per share and revenue of $34.51 billion, which would represent changes of +13.52% and +5.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% lower. Honeywell International Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.94.

We can also see that HON currently has a PEG ratio of 2.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HON's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

