Constellation Brands (STZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed at $237.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the wine, liquor and beer company had gained 3.94% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

Constellation Brands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 6, 2022. On that day, Constellation Brands is projected to report earnings of $2.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.28 billion, down 6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.01 per share and revenue of $8.64 billion, which would represent changes of +0.4% and +0.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Constellation Brands should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Constellation Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Constellation Brands's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.18, so we one might conclude that Constellation Brands is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that STZ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Alcohol stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

