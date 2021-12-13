Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) closed at $36.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.94% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the casino operator had lost 5.14% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.88% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.55% in that time.

Las Vegas Sands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Las Vegas Sands is projected to report earnings of -$0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 43.24%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.03 billion, down 9.9% from the year-ago period.

LVS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.19 per share and revenue of $4.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +43.87% and +22.55%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Las Vegas Sands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower within the past month. Las Vegas Sands currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

