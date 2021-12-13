Investorpreneurs Drive AdvantEdge's Investment Thesis

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Kunal Khattar started AdvantEdge in 2015, focusing on investments across mobility, consumer, fintech, and SaaS. Prior to starting AdvantEdge, Khattar was a serial entrepreneur with three startups and an angel investor for several years.

Company Handout

“We have been fortunate to have partnered with several world-class founders, who are solving real hair-on-fire problems at scale and making a difference. We normally come in early and leverage our understanding of the domain, the ecosystem, and the networks of our LP’s to help the founders on their 0 to 1 journey, helping them achieve the product-market fit and raise their subsequent rounds of capital,” said Khattar.

The firm’s investment thesis is primarily driven by its team members, Investorpreneurs, who, as former entrepreneurs, bring insights from their respective areas of expertise, and work closely with founders as required to help them execute their missions.

Given Khattar’s background in mobility, along with his LPs who are large players in the mobility ecosystem, the firm has focused extensively on its mobility practice, investing heavily in shared-mobility and EV startups.

It partners with early-stage companies, ranging from pre-product companies where it invests $150K from its mentor-building program to Series A companies with cheque sizes up to $3 million.

Talking about hurdles caused by the pandemic, he says, “2020 created setbacks for many industries, but especially so for mobility companies. After some consolidation, in 2021 mobility companies in our portfolio have strongly rebounded - having already recovered operations past their pre-covid levels, and are now scaling their businesses further and have strong investor investors to help them scale to the next level. This is especially true both for shared mobility as well as those creating the building blocks for the EV ecosystem.”

The team now hopes to see its companies continue to scale through 2022, and are looking forward to backing more visionary founders across our areas of practice in the year to come.