Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

2 Stocks in Focus From Buoyant Textile-Home Furnishing Industry

U.S. housing market momentum, strategic efforts to boost profits and accretive acquisitions are encouraging for Textile-Home Furnishing industry stocks like Mohawk (MHK) and Interface (TILE).

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Although COVID-induced supply chain disruptions, rising raw material costs, and higher  transportation and labor expenses continue to build pressure on margins for companies in the Zacks Textile-Home Furnishing industry, sustained housing market momentum, efficient cost management and persistent focus on product innovation have been driving the same. Companies like Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK and Interface, Inc. TILE have been benefiting from strong end-market demand, acquisitions and strategic initiatives to drive profitability.

- Zacks

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Interface, Inc. (TILE): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Olin (OLN) Shares Pop 120% YTD: What's Driving the Rally?

Stocks

Looking for Dimensional Funds? Here're Our Top 3 Picks

Stocks

Top 5 Insurance Stocks to Gain From a Likely Hawkish Fed

Nalak Das

Read More

Latest on United States

The Business Traveler's Journal

3 Questions to Ask to Align Your Purpose and Your Paycheck

Reesy Floyd-Thompson
Finance

Dine Brands Stock is a Post-Pandemic Steady Eddie

Jea Yu

Human Resources

How Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is Poised to Help With the Labor Shortage

Read More