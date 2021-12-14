Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Signet Jewelers, Movado Group and Brilliant Earth Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 14, 2021 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Features: Signet Jewelers Ltd. SIG, Movado Group Inc. MOV and Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT.

- Zacks

3 Holiday Jewels to Help Your Portfolio Sparkle

Many retailers are finding themselves in a unique position with consumer demand high and inventory lower than normal. Given the supply chain issues the country is facing, retailers have been able to increase prices as opposed to previous years when customers would seek to take advantage of the best deals they could find.

Department store CEOs have repeatedly stated in recent months that they have been able to pass on higher costs to customers and have even been able to cut back on item discounts, pushing profits higher. Customers are worried that desirable products may not be in stock for long and are willing to pay more in fear of not finding the same product at a later date. But at this point in time, the U.S. consumer remains healthy and higher prices haven’t caused them to reduce spending.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales are expected to hit a record, with the organization predicting a range of $843.4-$859 billion – an increase of 8.5-10% over last year. E-commerce sales are expected to top $200 billion for the first time. The fact that holiday sales could meet or even exceed these expectations in the face of a more than 30-year high in inflation is a testament to the true strength of the U.S. consumer.

NRF’s senior director Katherine Cullen stated recently that she expects an uptick in in-store shopping as we approach Super Saturday, which is the Saturday before Christmas. Heading into the final weeks of December, Cullen believes shoppers may run into deadlines and other issues relating to online orders, driving them to shop at storefronts.

These are all big positives for jewelers whose customers like to span the different jewelry displays and try on certain items. Jewelry-industry expert Edahan Golan estimates that overall U.S. jewelry sales are up more than 50% compared with pre-pandemic levels and up 56% over the same period last year. Sales in October rose to $7.3 billion, an increase of 37% from 2020 based on data from the U.S. Department of Commerce. For the year, U.S. jewelry sales have totaled $67.8 billion, and Golan expects holiday jewelry sales to end the year strong rising between 40-42%.

The fine jewelry market is estimated to be worth approximately $300 billion globally. A wedding industry set to break records next year will provide another boost for jewelry companies as more and more couples tie the knot. The Zacks Retail – Jewelry industry group is currently in the top 7% of all 254 industry groups and has vastly outperformed the market this year with an 81% return YTD.

Focusing on stocks within the top Zacks Ranked Industries can dramatically improve your stock picking success. Let’s take a look below at three jewelers contained within this top-performing industry group.

Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers is based in Bermuda and sells jewelry, watches and associated services. The company operates primarily in the US, UK, the Republic of Ireland and the Channel Islands. Founded in 1950, SIG is often considered the leading retailer of diamond jewelry.

A Zacks #2 Buy, SIG has been gaining from growth in e-commerce and enhanced marketing efforts. The company has also been succeeding in their brick-and-mortar locations, where same-store sales surged 130.8% year-over-year during Q2.

SIG management expects to keep gaining from its prudent growth efforts and consumers’ favorable responses toward its new product line. The company recently raised guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, now expecting sales to be in the range of $1.42-$1.45 billion, up from $1.26-$1.31 billion.

SIG shares have surged over 220% this year alone and yet still trade at a very reasonable 8.10 P/E. Having exceeded earnings estimates for the last four years running, SIG is in prime position to continue its record advance. The company most recently reported EPS of $1.43 earlier this month, a 113.43% surprise over consensus and has averaged a 77.23% surprise over the last four quarters.

The trends in sales and earnings are expected to continue, with the Zacks Consensus Estimates coming in at $7.45 billion (42.55% growth) and $10.87 (415.17% growth), respectively. Backed by expectations of continued business growth, SIG looks to maintain its strong momentum heading into 2022 with its first earnings report scheduled for March 17th.

Movado Group

The Movado Group is a global premier watchmaker who designs, manufactures, and distributes watches under ten of the most recognized brands including names such as Movado, Concord, Coach and Hugo Boss. MOV’s collection is sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East.

Movado Group, a Zacks #2 (Buy) stock, trades at a relatively attractive valuation (12.28 P/E compared to industry 23.6 P/E) and has beaten earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters. MOV most recently reported earnings back in October of $1.36, a 94.3% surprise over consensus. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 86.67%.

MOV stock has been on a phenomenal run this year, advancing over 148% on the heels of above-average earnings growth. In the last 30 days analysts have upped their earnings consensus for MOV by +15.59%. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year earnings stands at $3.41, representing a 270.65% increase in EPS over 2020. MOV is slated for its next quarterly earnings report on 3/24/22.

Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group is a digital-first jewelry company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2005, BRLT sells direct-to-consumer and has accrued more than 370,000 customers in the United States and abroad. The company enjoyed its IPO back in September of this year.

BRLT sells lab-created and recycled diamonds, neither of which require new mining. Blockchain technology is used to track the diamond’s origin and ownership. Brilliant Earth Group, currently a Zacks #3 stock (Hold), most recently reported earnings back in November of $0.08, an astounding 800% positive surprise over consensus estimates.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZacksResearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Movado Group Inc. (MOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.