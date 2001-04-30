Executive Training

How to help your new executive succeed from the start
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You hire executives because of their knowledge, experience and skills, and you expect them to be as successful as they were in their previous positions. But they can't do it alone-they need your help. Here's what you can do to get them off on the right foot-and keep them there.

  • Clearly define specific expectations. Even the most brilliant people can't read your mind.
  • Explains what's valued in your company's culture. Help new executives understand your company's unspoken values and , just as important, tell them what isn't valued.
  • Foster a culture for learning. Many senior staffers may feel as if they were hired because of what they know already and therefore don't need to develop further. Make it clear that everyone is expected to continue improving with time.
  • Offer feedback regularly. Discuss expectations and performance weekly for the first month or so, then every other week for a few months, then monthly. These sessions don't have to be formal-a quick 15-minute meeting will generally do.

