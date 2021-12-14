3 Non-US Wireless Stocks That are Braving Industry Challenges

Companies in the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry are finding it increasingly difficult to upgrade their network infrastructure and focus on providing high-quality and affordable services. These wireless carriers are weighed down by the growing churn rate and dwindling revenues with the disruptive rise of over-the-top service providers. These corporations also face high depreciation charges due to a large fixed asset base.

Nonetheless, companies like America Movil AMX, Vodafone Group VOD and Mobile TeleSystems MBT continue to benefit from the deployment of advanced 4G LTE and 5G technologies and proliferation of data traffic.



