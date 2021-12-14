Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 14th
CPRI, SIG, GEF, and ATCO made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on December 14, 2021
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:
Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This company that designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Capri Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Capri Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Capri Holdings Limited Quote
Capri Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.38 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Capri Holdings Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Capri Holdings Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Capri Holdings Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This company that engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 20% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Signet Jewelers has a PEG ratio of 1.01, compared with 2.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Signet Jewelers Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Greif, Inc. GEF: This company that produces and sells industrial packaging products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus
Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote
Greif has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 1.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Greif, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Greif, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Greif, Inc. Quote
Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus
Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote
Atlas Corp. has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Atlas Corp. PEG Ratio (TTM)
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America
A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.
The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”
Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Greif, Inc. (GEF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Atlas Corp. (ATCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research