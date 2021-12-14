$375 Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Coming This Week: Who Will Get It?

With just a couple of weeks remaining before the end of the year, there is some good news for people waiting for a fourth stimulus check. Alabama is sending $375 coronavirus stimulus checks to some 500,000 residents. These payments are part of Alabama’s P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer) program.

$375 Coronavirus Stimulus Checks From Alabama: What Is It?

Alabama’s P-EBT program isn’t for adults, rather it is for families with kids in the National School Lunch Program. The state came up with this benefit after kids weren’t able to eat in school because of the pandemic. So, the objective of the payment is to assist families to feed their kids who are at home all day.

Alabama created the program for the 2020-21 school year, and the application period was extended through August 31 for the summer. Every kid enrolled under the program is eligible for a one-time payment of $375.

A point to note is that the payment is for the summer when there was no summer school. Initially, the funds were expected to go out in September, but they didn’t.

The extension in the application period, as well as processing time, resulted in a delay in sending the payment. The applications were processed by the local schools and the state Department of Education.

“Children who would have received free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Act if their schools were not closed or operating with reduced hours or attendance for at least five consecutive days are eligible to receive P-EBT benefits,” the USDA Food and Nutrition Service said.

When To Expect The Payment

Alabama is sending out the $375 coronavirus stimulus checks this week, and the payments will reflect on the pandemic EBT cards. If you are new to the program, then you can expect the EBT card to arrive in the mail within the next 20 days.

“Families with students who received P-EBT benefits previously for the 2020-21 school year can access the new funds on their existing EBT cards," the Alabama Department of Human Resources said.

Recipients can use the EBT cards to buy food items at several places. Specifically, the card can be used to buy SNAP-eligible food items at shops that accept payment via the EBT card.

Separately, another child related payment that could be coming to eligible households this week is the sixth and final installment of the expanded child tax credit (CTC) payment. Most recipients would be getting a check of the same amount as their past five checks.

Eligible families get a maximum of up to $250 or $300 per eligible child, depending on their age. The IRS will send the final payment on December 15 for whom it has the direct deposit information. Physical checks are expected to arrive by the end of the month.