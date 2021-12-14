A 'boring ape' NFT accidentally sells for $ 3,000 instead of the $ 300,000 it was worth

A highly in-demand non-fungible token (NFT) was accidentally sold for $ 3,000 when its value was actually around $ 300,000. In April 2021, the ' Bored Ape Yacht Club ' emerged, a limited collection of NFTs that are based on the cryptocurrency ethereum. Its value started at 0.8 ETH ($ 320), now it is at 50 ETH ($ 200 thousand).

Imagen via OpenSea

It was as simple as a finger mistake from the seller, Max (maxnaut in the digital world), who, having to type '75 ETH ', put' 0.75 'in its place. The man said he realized the mistake immediately, but that an automated account bought it before he could cancel the post. It didn't take long for the buyer to put it back on the market for a value of $ 250,000.

"How it happened? I guess it was a lack of concentration, "Max told CNET . “I make a list of a lot of items every day and I just wasn't paying proper attention. I instantly saw the error when my finger clicked on the mouse, but a bot sent a transaction with more than 8 eth [$ 34,000] of gas fees, so it was instantly removed before I could click cancel, and so on , $ 250k was gone. "

But it is not just a piece of digital art, an ape also works as your membership card to enter the club. Inside this there are private events and you can have access to exclusive digital content.