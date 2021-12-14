These Are The 10 Biggest Household And Personal Care Companies

The Household and Personal Care product industry covers a wide range of companies, including those offering fragrance and beauty products, OTC medicines, household cleaning and laundry products and more. The COVID-19 pandemic proved a boon for many companies in the industry, such as those selling OTC medicines, but for some, such as beauty companies, the pandemic made things worse. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest Household and Personal Care companies.

Ten Biggest Household And Personal Care Companies

We have referred to the latest available revenue numbers to come up with the ten biggest Household and Personal Care companies. We have only considered Fortune 1000 companies for our list. Following are the ten biggest Household and Personal Care companies:

Nu Skin Enterprises (>$2.4 billion)

Founded in 1984, this company develops and distributes nutritional supplements and personal care products. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) sells its products under Nu Skin and Pharmanex brands. The company’s stock is down over 14% YTD but is up over 2% in the last five days. Nu Skin Enterprises posted a net income of more than $190 million in 2020 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Energizer Holdings (>$2.72 billion)

Founded in 2000, this company makes and markets batteries and lighting products, as well as automotive fragrance and appearance products. Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) sells its products under the following brands: Eagle One, Nu Finish, Bahama & Co, and STP. The company’s stock is down over 7% YTD and almost 1% in the last five days. Energizer Holdings posted a net income of more than $160 million in 2020 and is headquartered in St. Louis.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (>$4.13 billion)

Founded in 1906, it is a consumer products and home essentials firm that makes and supplies residential builders hardware, shaving and grooming products, residential locksets, home pest control products and more. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) has the following business segments: Home and Garden (H&G); Home and Personal Care (HPC); Hardware and Home Improvement (HHI); and Global Pet Care (GPC). The company’s stock is up over 20% YTD but is down over 2% in the last five days. Spectrum Brands Holdings posted a net income of more than $15 million in 2020 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wis.

Church & Dwight (>$4.3 billion)

Founded in 1846, this company develops, makes and markets personal care, household and specialty products. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has the following business segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The company’s stock is up over 12% YTD and over 5% in the last five days. Church & Dwight posted a net income of more than $785 million in 2020 and is headquartered in Ewing, N.J.

Clorox (>$6.2 billion)

Founded in 1913, this company makes and markets consumer and professional products. Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) has the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The company’s stock is down over 14% YTD but is up over 4% in the last five days. Clorox posted a net income of $710 million in 2020 and is headquartered in Oakland, Calif.

Coty (>$8.6 billion)

Founded in 1904, this company makes, markets, sells and distributes branded beauty products. Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) has the following business segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. The company’s stock is up over 35% YTD but is down almost 4% in the last five days. Coty posted a net loss of $64 million in 2020 and is headquartered in New York.

Estee Lauder (>$14 billion)

Founded in 1946, this company makes fragrance, hair care, skin care, and makeup products. Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) owns several popular brands, such as MAC, Bobbi Brown, Estée Lauder, Clinique, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Origins, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. The company’s stock is up over 35% YTD and almost 2% in the last five days. Estee Lauder posted a net income of $2.87 billion in 2020 and is headquartered in New York.

Colgate-Palmolive (>$15 billion)

Founded in 1806, this company makes and distributes consumer products. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has the following business segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The company’s stock is down over 5% YTD but is up over 4% in the last five days. Colgate-Palmolive posted a net income of $2.7 billion in 2020 and is headquartered in New York.

Kimberly-Clark (>$18 billion)

Founded in 1872, this company makes and markets products from natural or synthetic fibers. Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) has the following business segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The company’s stock is up over 3% YTD and almost 2% in the last five days. Kimberly-Clark posted a net income of $2.35 billion in 2020 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Procter & Gamble (>$67 billion)

Founded in 1837, this company offers branded consumer packaged goods. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) has the following business segments: Fabric & Home Care; Baby, Feminine & Family Care; Beauty; Grooming; and Health Care. The company’s stock is up over 13% YTD and almost 4% in the last five days. Procter & Gamble posted a net income of $14.31 billion in 2020 and is headquartered in Cincinnati.