20 fictional heroine phrases for successful female entrepreneurs

Being an entrepreneur is not radically different from being an entrepreneur , but it does imply facing certain challenges of being a woman (the eternal struggle to balance work and family, social roles and cultural expectations).

Toei Animation

We wanted to remind female entrepreneurs (and those who have not yet made the leap) what their fictional heroines would tell them to inspire them on their entrepreneurial path.

We leave you 20 phrases of pop culture characters to motivate you. Which is your favorite?

1. Jyn Erso ( Rogue One, A Star Wars Story , 2016)

"We have hope. Rebellions are built with hope "

2. Mulan (Mulan, 1998)

"If I wear a mask I can fool the world, but not my heart"

3. Elastygirl ( The Incredibles , 2004)

“Your identity is your most precious possession. Protect her "

4. Ygritte ( Game of Thrones , 2011)

“If we die, we die. But first we are going to live "

5. Serena Tsukino ( Sailor Moon , 1992)

"Gifted people must use their intelligence to do good and bring peace on earth."

6. Diana Prince ( Wonder Woman , 2017)

“Only love can really save the world. That's why I stay and fight for the world that can become "

7. Scarlett O'Hara ( Gone with the Wind , 1939)

"After all, tomorrow will be another day"

8. Ellie ( Up, a high-altitude adventure , 2009)

"Adventure is out there"

9. Meredith Gray ( Grey's Anatomy , 2005)

"I think it's important to tell the people you love how much you love them while they can listen to you."

10. Buffy ( Buffy the Vampire Slayer , 1997)

"I am the plan"

11. Leia ( Star Wars Saga, 1977)

“Someone has to save our skin. To the dumpster, show off! "

12. Peggy Carter ( Peggy Carter, Agent of Shield , 2015)

That's why I trust my instincts. They are more trustworthy than society wants me to believe "

13. Olivia Benson ( Law and Order: SVU , 1999)

"Every time you tell your story, you empower yourself"

14. Hermione Granger ( Harry Potter Saga, 1997)

"Books! Intelligence! There are much more important things, friendship, courage… ”.

15. Bulma ( Dragon Ball , 1984)

“I am an exceptionally good person! My only crime is to be pretty "

16. Charlotte Pickles ( Rugrats , 1991)

"If Angelica is to triumph in a male dominated power structure she must eat, drink, breathe and sweat self-esteem!"

17. Helga G. Pataki (Hey Arnold !, 1996)

"Yeah, well. I'm quite a wonderful person."

18. Elizabeth Benett (Pride and Prejudice, 2005)

"Just think about the past to the extent that remembering it brings you joy"

19. Retsuko ( Aggretsuko , 2018)

“If I have learned anything, it is that life does not turn out as you expect. There are surprises, good and bad, and sometimes you fall. But even if it's uncomfortable, even if it hurts, you keep going because when you do, you're already a little stronger than yesterday. "

20. Dana Scully ( The X Files , 1993)

"Sometimes focusing on the improbable things blinds you to what is in front of you"