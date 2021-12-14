Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
So far 90% of existing bitcoins have been mined, but according to experts it will take 100 years to find the other 10%

Observing the movements of the cryptocurrency, analysts hope that the remaining ones will not be completely undermined until February 2140.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

On Monday, December 13, Blockchain.com reported that 90% of the existing bitcoins had already been mined. There are around 21 million coins in the world, of which 18.9 are in circulation. This number was reached just 12 years after the first cryptocurrencies were purchased in January 2009.

According to CoinDesk , looking at the network activity estimates and reduction schedules for bitcoin it is expected that the rest of the coins will be finished mining in February 2140. Today miners receive approximately 6.25 bitcoins for each mined block, but it will be cut in half in 2024.

Besides there are bitcoins that have not been mined , there are others that have been lost over the years. They estimate that around 3.7 million have been wasted so far for different reasons. Some people lose the removable memories where they had stored their assets, others forget their private keys and cannot access money. There are also "burning addresses", that is, websites where the bitcoins that are sent will disappear.

It is important to take into account how the coins that have already been mined are being used . Not all of them are used to exchange, in fact only 3.5 of those in circulation are for buying and selling. The vast majority, around 11.4 million, have been stored by entities for years.

