We are already in the reheating! How to take advantage of the next 12 months of 2022

We are days away from the end of the year, after the overheating, the gifts and the dizziness of posadas and end-of-the-year dinners, it is time to put everything in order. If you want to change your attitude and have a mind of abundance to enjoy the next 12 months to the fullest, here are some tips that you should keep in mind:

1. Make your numbers

It is essential that you know your situation. If you suddenly had the necessary amount of money to enjoy the rest of your life, would you continue working the same as you do now? Would you dedicate yourself to the same?

I'm sure not, at least not in the same way as now. If you keep that job very surely it is that the reason is the need to have an income, does not it seem important to you to know how to organize the money that takes time and sweat to get?

It is important to have a budget, as well as to know what loans you have, how much you still have to pay, what installments and receipts you have planned, what are their amounts and payment dates.

Of course, if you have any type of savings or any property, it is essential to know: what value they have, whether they are invested or not, how much interest they are giving you, what risk they have, what availability you could have, etc.

You need to break down your accounts to know your personal financial situation, do this awareness exercise to establish a starting point.

2. Create a Management System

Not everyone is organized in the same way, we don't even like to manage our money the same way. What is convenient is that, just as a company prepares action plans for one year, you prepare them for your own money.

Set some behavioral guidelines for yourself and create a work system that is as automated as possible.

Schedule the transfers that you have to make just the day after receiving payment (especially the savings one). If you are not very into banks, use envelopes, piggy banks, different purses or whatever way is easier for you.

Define how you will make purchases, when you will use cards and when cash, and keep your purchasing decisions as tied as possible. Don't buy impulsively. It is important that the system is yours and not made by someone else so that you can make a commitment.

3. Define goals

They say that no one plans to fail but that people fail because they do not plan.

Surely it has happened to you wanting to have time to do a lot of things and, when suddenly you have a little available, either you do not remember what you wanted, or you do not feel like doing it.

Without planning there is no achievement, so it is essential to set control limits.

Look for small financial challenges that make you grow and improve. They can be savings, they can be debts, they can be income, they can be satisfaction from the consumption made or a combination of these and others that occur to you.

Either way, it is very difficult to achieve a life of fulfillment if you do not know what you want to achieve.

4. get to know yourself

Think about who you are, what you like to do, how you enjoy life to the fullest.

Remember what you liked as a child, what moments of your youth come to your head when you think of the greatest illusion and satisfaction. And if it is very difficult for you, think about what you would like to do today if you have only a few days to live. It is hard to do these types of exercises but on many occasions they help us find that answer.

5. Seek training

We cannot be born knowing everything. Rather, when we are babies, we only know how to recognize our basic needs: sleep, hunger and affection. And, since we cannot attend to them, we cry, shout or sing for them to be attended to.

Welcome to the adult world, you can keep crying and shouting to get what you want but, if you don't know something maybe it is better that you learn it.

Think about training: learn about investments, look for new ways to generate income, value other management systems. Talk about it with your close people.

With the new technologies around us, there is endless free information at our fingertips.

6. Create your Growth Circle

People need to be inspired to achieve what we want. Research the history of entrepreneurs, how they started and look for what points in common you can have with those people. Do not look for what justifies that you do not get it, but what helps you to achieve it.

Keep in mind that any road to success is paved, anyone who has achieved what you are also looking for, has had a great deal of effort and sacrifice but, in the end, they have achieved what they wanted. You can take them for example, inspiration, self-motivation.

To finish, I want to share with you a phrase that I once read: There are no extraordinary people, but people who do extraordinary things.

If you are clear that you want to grow, evolve with enthusiasm for life and enjoy a year of fulfillment, take some time to develop these points and keep them very present for this new year.

If any of the sections are difficult for you, do not hesitate to contact me and we can elaborate them together.