Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 14th
GEF, ATCO, and SIG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on December 14, 2021.
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 14th:
Greif, Inc. GEF: This provider of industrial packaging products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Greif has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.55, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.2% over the last 60 days.
Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.91, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Signet has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.55, compared with 22.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
