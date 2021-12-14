United Airlines (UAL) Forms Partnership With Virgin Australia

United Airlines UAL recently announced a new partnership with Virgin Australia Group, offering customers wider connectivity between the United States and Australia. The partnership, which is expected to commence early next year, subject to government approval, will offer enhanced benefits to UAL’s MileagePlus members and Virgin Australia’s Velocity Frequent Flyer members.

Throughout the pandemic, United Airlines had maintained its passenger service to Australia. UAL offers the maximum number of flights to Australia among all U.S. carriers, the company said.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said, "The United States and Australia share a special bond and I'm especially proud that United was the only airline to maintain a vital link between these two countries throughout the pandemic."

- Zacks

UAL currently offers direct flights to Sydney from San Francisco, CA and Los Angeles. The carrier expects to resume its other services to Australia, including flights from Houston and direct services to Melbourne, next year.

This new partnership will offer United Airlines’ eligible premier MileagePlus members and Virgin Australia’s Velocity members priority check-in, boarding, baggage delivery and additional baggage check allowance and security clearance. It will provide customers lounge access. All of this will be in addition to the ability to earn and redeem miles on both airlines.

