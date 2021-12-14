PPI Hits Historic-High Level in November.

This morning, ahead of the opening bell, market indexes increased their losses by double upon news of November’s Producer Price Index (PPI) hitting the tape, with new record year-over-year highs across the board. Headline PPI for last month came in at +0.8%, definitively higher than the +0.5% expected and the +0.6% posted the previous month.

Ex-food & energy (aka the “core” PPI number) reached +0.7%, as did ex-food, energy & trade — both of which were notably higher than expected. Year-over-year headline PPI reached +9.6%, a new all-time high since reconfiguration of data back in 2010. Year-over-year core came in at +7.7%, and year-over-year ex-food, energy & trade was +6.9%. These are also new record highs since 2010. In fact, by the old data, you’d have to go back 40 years or more to find a higher increase in PPI, year over year.

These figures were even more pronounced than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) out late last week, which had a matching headline +0.8% on headline, but +0.5% on core. CPI figures had come down slightly from October’s peak, which represented the highest reads since 2008. Year over year, we also saw a near-40-year peak, which those of us old enough to remember resulted in a Paul Volcker-run Fed which brought interest rates way up.

Market participants believe these numbers put the Jay Powell-run Fed in a box of sorts: in order to sop up what now looks like inflation catching fire in our economy, the Fed will have to speed up the taper program just announced last month. Gone are references to “transitory” inflation; we now know — supply-chain issues or not — that inflation is a lot stickier than originally thought, and now the issue is whether the Fed can re-enter the stratosphere of a taper-free Fed with the ability to raise interest rates once again. If they continue to move too slowly, they’ll never get back. If they go too fast, they’ll burn up…

Anyway, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting today, with this new PPI data fresh in everyone’s minds. Powell had already openly discussed ratcheting up the taper of asset purchases on Capitol Hill a few weeks ago; tomorrow comes the decision how far/how fast this change will now come about. This has caused concern — and uncertainty — in the markets, and as a result, the Dow fell from -20 points before the PPI release to -100 now, the Nasdaq -84 points before to -170 now, and the S&P 500 moving from -12 points pre-PPI report to -30 at this hour.

Of course, a quicker taper brings us not only the end of cheaper money — which our economy has “enjoyed” since early 2020 — but a tightening of interest rates, potentially to 1.00% or so by this time a year from now. It will be good for banks but bad for home prices; aside from this, it will be a job for companies across sectors to handle a new, challenging reality. And it will be a reality hanging onto plenty of unknowns, including the further spread of Covid-19 via the Omicron variant, global tension in China and Russia, political tension here at home, etc.

In this way, we can look at this morning’s sell-off as a fairly “responsible” move, coming off historic highs overall, if down a couple percentage points from all-time crests in valuation. We can expect this to continue until after Powell’s press conference, which will follow the statement released by the FOMC tomorrow afternoon. This will either sour investors’ moods further or give them a reasonable entry point back into some of the strongest and/or most oversold stocks.

In short, hold tight til tomorrow…

- Zacks

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research