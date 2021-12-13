Shiba Inu Price Predictions: What’s Next for SHIB After Its Weekend Rally?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Shiba Inu (CCC: SHIB-USD ) is starting off the week with a bang. The token network has been promising new utilities to offer its holders, and a partnership with a major crypto transaction app is delivering just that. The news builds on an already busy month for the SHIB crypto, with big blockchain plans ready to hit development stages. A brief weekend rally shows just how easy it is for SHIB prices to pop, and investors want to know how high the token can go. As such, Shiba Inu price predictions are becoming a hot topic heading into the week.

The biggest news of the morning comes in the form of a new partnership for SHIB payments; indeed, the crypto is going to be a payment method at a variety of large retail chains nationwide. News broke Friday afternoon that the Flexa platform will be integrating SHIB as an accepted token.

Flexa’s SPEDN app, anchored by the Amp (CCC: AMP-USD ) token, allows users to seamlessly transact crypto at stores such as GameStop (NYSE: GME ), Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW ) and Whole Foods. Users simply load any accepted assets to the app. Upon making a transaction, the selected asset is converted to fiat before reaching the vendor.

The Flexa partnership isn’t the only funnel through which one can buy goods and services with SHIB, though. Just last week, the token partnered with BitPay, a crypto payment integration platform. Just a day after this partnership surfaced, Shiba Inu developers announced the token could be used to pay for goods at tech e-retailer Newegg (NASDAQ: NEGG ). And, lest investors forget, the token is also working with AMC (NYSE: AMC ) to make SHIB a payment method at its theaters.

Shiba Inu Price Predictions Get Hot as SHIB Flexes Its Muscles

With one of the biggest critiques from SHIB bears being that the token has few functions, this is all great news. There are more and more places accommodating SHIB as a way to obtain goods and services. But even beyond that, the SHIB road map is packed with interesting projects. Most notably, developers are working on Shibarium, which will be a layer-2 solution that gives SHIB its own personal chain to work with.

Shibarium will also be home to ambitious projects like the Oshiverse metaverse game; developers recently announced that triple-A game developer Playside Studios will play a key role in creating this product. It’s quite obvious that SHIB has a lot in the tank. At least, that much reflects itself in the token’s rally over the weekend. A 12% run-up in SHIB prices demonstrates that the token’s gains are far from over. With this many projects set to come forth in 2022, how might SHIB stand to gain? Let’s take a look at some Shiba Inu price predictions:

CoinPriceForecast doesn’t see SHIB building much more on its $0.000034 before the end of the year; the outlet targets a price of $0.000038 heading into the new year. By the end of 2022, though, it expects SHIB to drop a zero and reach $0.00011.

DigitalCoin sees some bigger gains for SHIB in the coming weeks, topping the token out at $0.00005. However, its 12-month growth prospects for SHIB aren’t spectacular; the outlet is expecting the token to appreciate to a measly $0.000064 by the end of 2022.

WalletInvestor thinks SHIB will at least come close to shaving a zero off of its price by December of next year. The outlet is targeting a price of $0.000094.

A slightly more bullish Gov Capital expects the token to be worth $0.00011 in a year’s time.

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

