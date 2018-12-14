How to earn extra money this holiday season

Did you know that you can have an extra income during this month? The Christmas season is approaching and just as you receive the Christmas bonus, surely you spend it because the exchanges begin, the Christmas dinner, and the meetings, whether we want to or not, increase our expenses more than we would like, making the money go "like water between the hands ”. But these dates do not have to become a headache.

Depositphotos.com

Many times we believe that saving or investing during this Christmas season is impossible, the problem is that we do not know how to make our money grow due to the expenses that are occurring. According to the 2018 National Financial Inclusion Survey (ENIF), 53% of the population chooses to save their money informally through batches, savings banks that are organized at work or simply keep their money at home by leaving side financial institutions and also investment.

There are many opportunities to grow your money during this month, the important thing is to recognize the areas of opportunity that present themselves and see options that suit your activities. Here are some tips to increase our income easily and effectively:

Make a budget: it is the best thing to do to know what and how to use your Christmas bonus, remember that financial problems come when you spend what you don't have. You can try free apps like Monthly Budget , on Android or iOS.

Look for an area of opportunity : most of your colleagues break their heads for the exchange in the office but they do not have time to do the purchases because let's face it, being "Godín" is not easy, so make a list of your skills and see what might work for you (crafts, desserts, postcards, gift wrapping, etc.).

Capitalize on your talent: since you discovered what your strength is, become the provider they need and exploit your skills to generate extra income. Suppose that one of your colleagues has an important dinner and wants to bring gifts but does not have time to buy them, much less wrap them, here comes your opportunity to earn money, without investing a single peso, perform those small tasks that for many are cumbersome or too much detailed and charge for it, your time and talent are valuable.

Turn social networks into allies: most people use these sites to keep abreast of what is happening in their environment but they also check what is on offer, so you can invest in very original toys or ornaments and post them on the internet , maybe a friend can recommend you and thus generate more reach.

With these tips you can generate extra income and enjoy the season in a comfortable way, remember that the holidays are more enjoyed when there are no debts involved.