Let him speak, let him speak! Come out victorious at your next toast or inn

There are those who seek the microphone and there are others who flee from it. One thing, however, is certain, we all eventually need to say a few words at the company inn , at a friend's wedding, or at a business meeting.

Depositphotos.com

Because it is short, it may seem simple. But beware! More than one has fallen to the ground for taking the microphone carelessly.

This is not about giving a heroic, emotional ten minute speech to spoil the party, but rather remembering that your reputation may be at stake either way.

These are the rules of the Emergency Speech .

1. Never take the microphone without knowing what you are going to say

Remember that the microphone is a double-edged sword; it can be your best friend or your worst enemy. One of the first rules in the world of public speaking is: unless you have a lot of experience, don't improvise! Winston Churchill said that for every minute of speech, it required an hour of preparation. In a formal setting and with plenty of time, you can prepare your speech carefully and rehearse it many times. But what happens when you have to give an emergency speech?

The first thing is to know that the rule does not change. If you don't have five hours to prepare a speech that resonates through the ages, you may have a minute, or even 30 seconds, to collect your ideas. Unlike a formal speech, an emergency speech has only three parts that we will see a little later. So, even if you have a few minutes, take a pencil and paper (if you have one) or mentally review what you want to say, and decide how you are going to take advantage of this moment, in a way that is useful and pleasant for you and for the audience present.

Respect your audience! Even if it is at the party, even if it is an emergency, do not fall into the trap of vulgarity, rudeness or commonplace. At best, it will be uncomfortable for everyone; In the worst case, your original speech could end up on YouTube. Watch out!

2. You are not required to speak. If you are in no condition, don't do it

As an entrepreneur, you have spent a lifetime carefully building your style and reputation. And with this, that of your business. An emergency speech - for example, at the employee inn - can be an opportunity to strengthen your leadership, connect with your colleagues, and leave a valuable message.

Many times the pressure is too much - Let him speak, Let him speak! - and you don't want to be weak. But be very careful; If you've had more than a couple of drinks, or are tired or overly cheerful, it may be wiser to decline the invitation. Politicians, businessmen and artists have lost their reputations and even their work for talking too much when they should have been silent. If you are not feeling 100 and you have nothing of value to say, it is better to apologize and decline.

There will surely be an opportunity to speak later; But there will never be a chance to erase the words that have already come out of your mouth. Remember: we are slaves of what we say, and masters of what we keep silent.

3. Follow the three steps of the emergency speech: heartfelt greeting, short story, and close with energy

All right, you've decided to talk. Don't forget that no one has asked you for a PhD class, just a few short words. Emergency speeches are not subject - for obvious reasons - to the same structure as formal speeches. So keep them short and lively.

First: Start with a heartfelt greeting. I mean, say "Good night" loudly. Dominate the space with volume and power. Now wait a few seconds. Allow people to be quiet and put down their silverware or cell phones for a second. Don't try to “beat” the noise! Better start with character so that your greeting attracts attention.

Unless you've done it before with excellent results, don't invoke forced audience participation by saying "how are they having it?" and then, when no one answers, you finish off with a horrible "I can't hear them, they didn't have breakfast, HOW ARE THEY HAVING IT?" that forces an awkward response. Conversely. As we already said, a powerful “Good evening everyone” followed by two seconds of silence is usually sufficient.

Then give your thanks briefly, looking your audience in the eye. Don't stop there too long, but just keep going.

Second: Tell a short story or anecdote. “In my house we always put the tree together” –you can say– “and today, years later, I don't remember if the tree was beautiful or ugly; but I do remember my parents and my brothers united around him ”. Done, the story took you 20 seconds. Complement with a connection today. “I am sure that in ten years I will not remember the dinner or the gift tonight, but I will remember my team; to you. And that's what Christmas is all about. "

I will be insistent in keeping the story short; in making it positive and having a connection with the moment that is being lived. Don't be afraid to say something valuable, leading-edge, and not just a generic greeting or worse, a tacky joke.

Third and last: Close with force. If you've stopped the clock for a few moments, give the party back its energy and capitalize on the emotional moment you've created. You can say. “So congratulations, congratulations to the best team I have ever had the privilege of leading. Happy New Year too!"

Closing is extremely important when it comes to establishing leadership. The worst possible way to close is to keep quiet, showing that you no longer have anything to say. "Well, that's all," timidly and leave with his face down, as if apologizing for the interruption.

Do not say sorry. If what you have said is valuable, it is not necessary. And if what you are going to say is not valuable, don't say it; but never apologize for speaking.

The applause will silence your grand closing. In total, you've said 91 words (barely more than a tweet!) And you've spoken for less than a minute. You didn't just dominate the scene; You said thank you, told a great story, and left a good message. Behind that, you showed ability and leadership, and that you are capable of depth and fun at the same time. You have transformed your formal authority into moral authority ... and that is worth its weight in gold.

4. Before we go ...

Remember that public speaking is always a privilege; do not bore, or offend, or make the public waste their time. Nobody expects you to be an “expert speaker” as a television host, but rather to speak with your own voice, with your own style, but projecting confidence, leadership and sincerity.

Believe it or not, emergency speeches can be great growth opportunities for you and your business. And it all starts by taking a few seconds to organize the three short steps in your head: heartfelt greeting, short story and close with force.

Good luck to your next inn!

