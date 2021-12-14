Charter (CHTR) Offers Free Peacock Premium to Spectrum Users

Charter Communications CHTR recently announced that it is offering NBCUniversal’s over-the-top video streaming service — Peacock Premium — for free to its Spectrum service customers.

- Zacks

Per the deal with NBCUniversal, a Comcast CMCSA subsidiary, Charter will provide 12 months of free Peacock Premium services to the Spectrum TV subscribers and three months to the Spectrum Internet subscribers.

Peacock Premium, which includes limited ads, normally comes with a standard monthly subscription fee of $4.99, while Peacock Premium Plus, which is an ad-free subscription, comes with standard monthly fee of $9.99. Both of these subscriptions will offer better quality content than the basic ad-supported Peacock version that is completely free of cost.

The new deal will provide Charter’s Spectrum TV and Internet customers greater access to thousands of hit, binge-worthy movies and shows like The Office, Two and a Half Men, and Harry Potter film series. It will also enable live news and sports like Premier League, and Olympics from NBCUniversal’s portfolio and other sources for the customers.

Comcast’s telecommunication company, Xfinity, and Atlanta-based Cox Communications video customers will also be eligible for free Peacock Premium service, provided they get upgraded to the Peacock Premium Plus plan.

It is worth mentioning that this promotional deal is part of the multi-year distribution agreement between Charter and NBCUniversal, which commenced in January 2021.

Charter’s Spectrum brand is a suite of advanced broadband services for residential purposes, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises and government entities. Its full range of residential services includes Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, Spectrum Voice, and Spectrum Mobile.

Charter offers small and medium-sized business organizations with scalable and cost-effective broadband communications solutions, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services through its Spectrum Business portfolio. It provides networking and managed services solutions like Internet access, Ethernet access and networks, Voice and TV solutions, Cloud Infrastructure to America’s largest businesses and communications service providers with Spectrum Enterprise.

Besides, Charter offers advertising sales and production solutions, Spectrum Reach, and a 24/7 news and sports network, Spectrum Networks, to its subscribers. Currently, Spectrum serves over 31 million customers in 41 states.

During the third-quarter 2021, Charter reported revenues of $13.1 billion, indicating a 9.2% year-over-year increase. This upside was chiefly driven by Internet, mobile and advertising sales revenue growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Charter’s fourth-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $13.22 billion, suggesting a 4.7% year-over-year growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Charter and Comcast both currently carry Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the consumer discretionary sector are Bluegreen Vacations BVH, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while AMC Networks AMCX carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been revised upward by 6.9% to 62 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have moved north by 22 cents to $2.80 per share in the last 30 days.

Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 695%. Shares of BVH have rallied 142.2% in the year-to-date (“YTD”) period.

The consensus mark for AMC’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings has been lowered to 20 cents per share from 76 cents in the past 60 days. For 2021, earnings estimates have been revised upward by 11.8% to $9.32 per share in the past 60 days.

AMC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 185.9%. Shares of AMCX have gained 1.6% YTD.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research