Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Philip Morris & Sanofi

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. ( NVDA ), Philip Morris International Inc. ( PM ) and Sanofi ( SNY ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

- Zacks

Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry over the past year (+111% vs. +58.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA has been benefiting from the work and learn-from-home wave due to the ongoing pandemic.

NVDA is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook Graphic Processing Units, which is boosting gaming revenues. A surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for its Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. NVIDIA’s management, however, expects the pandemic to impact near-term revenues.

Philip Morris shares have gained +15% in the year to date period against the Zacks Tobacco industry’s gain of +12.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that Philip Morris has been benefiting from its pricing power, which also aided its third-quarter 2021 results. PM gained from higher pricing across most regions.

Strength in the reduced-risk products (or RRPs) category is another major positive for Philip Morris. The popularity of IQOS has also been a strong driver of growth for PM despite its short supply concerns. The global semiconductor shortage, however, remains a major headwind for Philip Morris. PM expects limited recovery in its duty-free business in the fourth quarter, as intercontinental travel remains subdued.

Shares of Sanofi have lost -9.5% in the last six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +8.2%, although things seem to be improving. The Zacks analyst believes that Dupixent has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi due to its regular label expansion.

With revenues from outside of the U.S. accelerating, and multiple approvals for new indications expected in the near future, Dupixent’s sales are expected to rise. Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine operation, which contributes significantly to its top-line. Generic competition for several of its products, however, remains a key headwind for Sanofi.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Medtronic plc ( MDT ), Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT ) and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

