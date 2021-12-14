Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Timken Steel and Commercial Metals are Aggressive Growth Stocks

TMST and CMC are two new stocks for your aggressive growth stock radar screen.

By
Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist here at Zacks and he has a special heavy metal edition of Zacks Rank Buy.  Brian is  looking at Timken Steel TMST and Commerical Metals CMC. He highlights two stocks that are in the metal industry and both have a set of straight A’s.  That means a Zacks Value Style Score of A, a Zacks Growth Style Score of A and a Zacks Momentum Style Score of A.  Brian never had a report card with all A’s so this could be one of the first times he has ever seen something like this.  Both names have shown strong recent growth and both have wonderful valuations.  Be sure to take a deeper look at Timken Steel (TMST) and Commerical Metals (CMC) on the site.

