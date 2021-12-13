InfiniteWorld SPAC Merger: 8 Things to Know as RAM Stock Plans to Bring the Metaverse Firm Public

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There’s no doubt that the metaverse is the hottest new tech sector investors are flocking to. The industry is getting some major boosts thanks to Facebook’s Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB ) rebrand; the company is hard set on ushering in the next generation of social media through virtual reality spaces. But, most metaverse plays outside of FB stock are relegated to the blockchain; investors with little crypto investing experience might find it difficult to dabble in this space. However, that’s about to change today; the InfiniteWorld SPAC merger is going to provide investors with a new way to make a bet on the metaverse via Wall Street.

How is InfiniteWorld looking to turn the metaverse industry on its head? Well, it’s starting with a major SPAC deal that’ll make it one of the first metaverse-specific stocks on the market.

Here’s what investors need to know about it.

InfiniteWorld SPAC Merger Brings the Metaverse to Wall Street

InfiniteWorld, also known as Infinite Assets, is a company that generates non-fungible token (NFT) metaverses for its clients.

The company also operates an NFT marketplace, allowing its clients to curate tailored NFT collections for their users.

InfiniteWorld hosts dozens of creators, most recently partnering with NBA star Spencer Dinwiddie on an NFT collection.

Very soon, investors will be able to put their money into InfiniteWorld and back its infrastructure for metaverses and NFTs. That’s all thanks to the company’s coming SPAC merger with Aries I Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: RAM

(NASDAQ: Aries and InfiniteWorld are joining forces to bring the latter public after a merger deal worth $700 million.

The transaction provides InfiniteWorld with an additional $171 million in funds.

While there is no set date for the execution of this deal, the parties say investors can anticipate a close in the first half of 2022.

Upon closing the deal, InfiniteWorld will launch on the Nasdaq Exchange under the ticker JPG.

On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

